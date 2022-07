The Gilas Pilipinas 3X3 team hacked out a 21-17 win against host team Singapore in the main draw of in the 2022 FIBA 3X3 Asia Cup on Saturday.

Lervin Flores led the way for the nationals with 6 points while Samboy De Leon scored 5.

Almond Vosotros tallied 6 markers and Joseph Eriobu added 4.

Gilas will next face China also on Saturday for the chance to make it to the quarterfinal round.

The Pinoy 3X3 squad made it to the main draw after outgunning Indonesia, 21-15 on Thursday.