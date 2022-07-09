Choco Mucho took advantage of an undermanned Chery Tiggo squad to carve out a 25-21, 25-21, 25-21 win in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference on Saturday.

Kat Tolentino scored a game-high 21 points on 20 attacks for the Flying Titans. Deanna Wong had 16 sets to go with 5 points on 3 attacks, a block, and a service ace.

Isa Molde added 9 points and 16 receptions, while Aduke Ogunsanya had 3 blocks to finish with 7 points.

"We still have to learn more and to work harder," said Choco Mucho head coach Oliver Almadro.

"Nakita niyo naman it's not really an easy match for us, we know naman na undermanned yung Chery but they put up a good fight."

Chery Tiggo struggled after playing minus the Santiago sisters. Jaja Santiago is still in the Japan league while Dindin Manabat is recovering from an ankle injury.

The Crossovers also had to do without EJ Laure and Buding Duremdes.