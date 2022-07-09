MANILA – Former PBA big man Greg Slaughter will now take his talents overseas.

Slaughter on Saturday announced he signed up with the Rizing Zephyr Fukuoka, a Japan B.League Division 2 team, for two seasons.

The Fukuoka team finished last season with a 20-30 record.

"I’m thrilled to announce that I have signed with Rizing Zephyr Fukuoka of the B League for the 2022-2023 AND 2023-2024 seasons," the 7-footer said on Instagram.

"I’m looking forward to joining the team and playing for their great city and fans. Thank you to everyone involved in making this possible and thank you to the club for being so welcoming and generous to me and my family."

Slaughter first started his PBA career in 2013 after being selected first overall by Barangay Ginebra in the PBA Draft.

He took a yearlong hiatus from the PBA after his contract expired. Shortly after, he was traded to the NorthPort Batang Pier, in exchange for Christian Standhardinger.

Slaughter figured in a months-long contract dispute with NorthPort, alleging he never heard back from the squad after his contract expired at the end of January.