VisMin Cup: Mac Cardona-backed Zamboanga blasts Kapatagan

Mac Cardona. Photo from Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas Facebook page



JPS Zamboanga City went on a huge opening blast for an 89-53 wire-to-wire victory over Kapatagan in the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup Mindanao Leg, Friday at the Provincial Gymnasium in Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay.

JPS zoomed to a 24-8 first quarter blast and never looked back, always having answers to the Buffalo Braves' runs.

The closest Kapatagan could get was within six points on Renz Palma's layup at the 1:42 mark of the second period.

"I told my players at halftime that the game is four quarters, 40 minutes. Naging complacent sila eh, now you have to show and come back like what you did in the first quarter," said JPS head coach Tony Pardo.

Already ahead by 15 in the third quarter, Zamboanga unleashed an 11-1 run to build an insurmountable 25-point margin heading to the payoff period, 64-39.

The lead would eventually grow to 38 on a putback by Jerom Ferrer, 87-49.

There was parity in JPS' offense with eight players scoring at least seven points, led by Gino Jumao-as' 13 markers on a 5-of-7 clip.

Backstopping him were Rudy Lingganay and Mac Cardona with 12 and 11 markers, with the former adding nine assists, five rebounds, and two steals.

Jerwin Gaco just missed a double-double with 10 points and nine boards.

Zamboanga was on point the whole game, finishing with an efficient 38-of-69 shooting from the field, a high 55.1 percent.

Marlon Monte had 11 points while Alex Mandreza and Palma got 10 apiece as the Braves fell to 1-1.

Zamboanga looks to keep its hot start rolling when it clashes with Pagadian on Tuesday, 1 p.m. Meanwhile, Kapatagan aims to bounce back on Thursday against ALZA Alayon at 2 p.m.

RELATED VIDEO