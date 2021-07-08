Tennis: Alex Eala, Indonesian partner ousted in Junior Wimbledon doubles Round 2

MANILA—Following their losses in girls’ singles, No. 3 seeds Alex Eala of the Philippines and Priska Madelyn Nugroho of Indonesia suffered another setback at The Championships in Wimbledon, where Chelsea Fontenel of Switzerland and Ashlyn Krueger of the United States beat them in the girls’ doubles Round 2, 6-4, 4-6, 11-9, Thursday in London.

Fontenel and Krueger took charge in the first set 2-0 after six deuces in the 2nd game. The pairs held serve until the 10th game, where a forehand forced error from the Filipino and Indonesian gave the Swiss and American two set points. Fontenel and Krueger secured the first set in 38 minutes, 6-4.

At 3-3 in the second set, Fontenel and Krueger broke serve to have a 4-3 advantage. Eala and Nugroho answered with a break of serve, courtesy of a backhand winner to level at 4-4. At 5-4, Eala and Nugroho earned a set point via a forehand winner while their opponents were on serve. That crucial break point in the 10th game gave the Southeast Asian pair the second set, 6-4, in 44 minutes.

A 10-point match tiebreak served as the decider for their second round match, which lasted 1 hour and 36 minutes at Court 8 of The All England Lawn Tennis Club.

Despite Eala and Nugroho having a 3-1 lead, Fontenel and Krueger caught up at 3-3. Eala and Nugroho pulled away with a 6-3 edge after Fontenel and Krueger committed a backhand unforced error. This seemed to not bother the Swiss and American as they were able to level the tiebreak at 7-7.

Eala and Nugroho won the next two points to be on the brink of winning at 9-7. They failed to convert two match points as Fontenel and Krueger won the next three points to lead at 10-9. In their first match point, Fontenel and Krueger claimed the match, 11-9.

Eala and Nugroho’s second round result is a far cry from their performance in the opening round where the 2020 Australian Open junior girls’ doubles champions whipped up a clinical 6-0, 6-0 win over Erika Matsuda of Japan and Valencia Xu of the United States.

Earlier on Thursday, No. 2 seed Eala, 16, suffered a three-set loss to juniors No. 27 Ane Mintegi Del Olmo of Spain, who eked out a 3-6, 6-4, 7-5 upset in Round 2. No. 11 seed Nugroho, 18, also lost in the second round to Matilde Paoletti of Italy 7-6(1), 6-3.

Eala made her Wimbledon debut on Monday, defeating Solana Sierra of Argentina in the girls’ singles first round, 6-2, 6-4.

The Rafa Nadal Academy scholar and ITF Junior Player Grants Program recipient was seeking her third junior Grand Slam title, following her girls’ doubles titles at the 2020 Australian Open with Nugroho and 2021 Roland Garros with Russian Oksana Selekhmeteva.

In January, the current World No. 629 won her first professional title in the first leg of the W15 Manacor tournament in Spain.

