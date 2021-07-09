Pacquiao LA camp in protective gear vs COVID

Headgears and groin protection won't be the only protective equipment for Manny Pacquiao as he gears up for his August 21 pay-per-view fight against Errol Spence Jr.

With the COVID-19 pandemic still going on and Los Angeles seeing a bump in cases, members of his team are also putting on masks and providing sanitizers throughout camp.

Regular testing both at Pacquiao's mansion as well as the Wild Card Gym are also being put into place, making sure that people who go in and out are COVID-free.

The Pacman raised his arms in victory after he came up negative following a four-round sparring session on Thursday.

"Thank you! God is good!" said Pacquiao.

These added safety measures come as other high-profile fights have been jeopardized due to COVID-19 outbreaks in recent months.

On Thursday, the upcoming Deontay Wilder-Tyson Fury world title fight is now reportedly postponed after a member of Fury's camp got infected.

"We strictly implemented rapid testing every day and there's a PCR testing also once a week for the team," said Pacquiao.

As for fans hoping to snap a selfie with the usually obliging Pacman, it may be harder to happen this time around.

"Mas maganda din kasi ma-control ng kaunti 'yung crowds sa training," he said.

Aside from the COVID-19 test, Pacquiao has also undergone a pair of tests from the Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency this week.

As far as fight night itself, the T-Mobile Arena, which holds 20,000 fans, has struck down most COVID restrictions, including capacity limits and its mask policies. It is continuing to practice health protocols.



