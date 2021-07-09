James Harden detained, Lil Baby arrested in Paris: reports

Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden was detained and released by French police who arrested rapper Lil Baby in Paris as part of a narcotics investigation.

NBC News confirmed initial reports of Harden being held by police in Paris where prosecutor files show Dominique Armani Jones, aka Lil Baby, was arrested.

Harden was with a group of known celebrities during Fashion Week. He was only briefly detained and never taken into custody of police.

French newspaper Le Parisien pointed to a video taken by bystanders showing Harden and another man having their pants pockets searched by police.

Authorities first asked Harden and Jones to exit a car when they smelled marijuana, according to the incident report.

The newspaper said police entered the area at 4:50 p.m. local time to follow up on reports of men exiting a car that smelled like pot, which is illegal in France.

