Cyclists promise their best in national trials despite SEA Games postponement

The country's best cyclists promise to deliver their best performance in the PhilCycling National Trials for Road on Saturday despite the postponement of the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam.

“It’s disappointing [SEA Games postponement], but as an athlete, I will still give my best,” said Mark Lexer Galedo, one of the veterans competing this weekend.

Galedo, the men’s individual time trial gold medalist in the Myanmar SEA Games in 2013 as well as the 2014 Le Tour de Filipinas and 2012 Ronda Pilipinas champion, is entered in both the ITT and men’s criterium of the trials.

Philippine Navy-Standard Insurance teammates George Oconer, last year’s Ronda Pilipinas winner, and veteran Ronald Oranza as well as Go For Gold leader Ronnel Hualda also vowed to fight it off in the trials that also feature the women’s ITT and criterium (Saturday) and the road races for both genders Sunday.

“These are the national trials and as national athletes, a lot is expected of us,” Oconer said.

Saturday races start at 8 a.m. with the women’s ITT followed by the men’s race-against-the-clock contest and, at midday, the criterium.

But activities at the Clark Parade Grounds get going at 6 a.m. as all participants — riders, race officials and staff — need to undergo antigen tests. Everyone involved in the races also underwent RT-PCR tests as prescribed by the Regional Task Force-Central Luzon.

Host Vietnam officially announced the SEA Games postponement on Thursday because of the uncurbed COVID-19 cases in the region.

