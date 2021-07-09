Boxing: Sparring partners test Pacquiao ahead of Spence fight

A couple of left-handed fighters arrived at the Wild Card Gym on Thursday to test Manny Pacquiao ahead of his welterweight title unification bout against Errol Spence Jr.

Sparring partners Alexis Rocha and Maurice Lee were both impressed with Pacquiao, who at 42 years old, remains a step ahead of up and coming fighters.

Lee, who sparred with Floyd Mayweather in the past, stands 5-foot-10 and has a 12-1 pro record.

"He's sharp. Sharp first day, he already sharp," said Lee in Team Pacquiao's latest Youtube video.

"I predict a decision win over Errol Spence. Possible a knockout."

Rocha, on the other hand, served as a sparring partner for the likes of Saul "Canelo" Alvarez, Terence Crawford and Jermain Taylor. He also stands 5-foot-10, just a half inch taller than Spence.

Rocha said it's difficult to handle a fighter like Pacquiao.

"It's different with Manny because of his awkwardness. It's hard to figure him out there," he said in an interview on ESNEWS.

"When he let his hands go they come from different angles, it's like what the hell is happening. Where are they coming from."

Although he thinks Pacquiao will have a difficult fight against Spence, he believes the Filipino champion will give a highly competitive bout.

"Errol Spence is no joke. But you can't count Pacquiao out. He basically blew out Keith Thurman. It's a 50-50 fight in my opinion," said Rocha.

