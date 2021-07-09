Basketball: PBA to hold triple headers until inaugural 3X3 tilt

To make up for lost time, the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) will hold triple headers when it begins its 2021 season.

"Games natin Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday ... Triple header tayo lagi pwera lang pag pumasok after a month ang 3X3," said PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial in an online press conference.

"'Pag pumasok na ang 3X3, double header na lang po tayo."

The league, which opens on July 16 at Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City, will follow a 10-day cycle instead of 14 days in a closed-circuit semi-bubble setup.

The matches will begin at 12:30 p.m. and end by 7 p.m. Sunday games will start at 2:30 p.m.

Marcial assured that that 95 percent of the league, including players and staff have already been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Games and Amusement Board first announced the IATF's approval of the PBA season Friday morning.

Marcial said PBA teams also want to hold scrimmages ahead of the opening.

PBA clubs have been training outside the NCR for two months just to prepare for the incoming season.

"Ang mahalaga kung pwede silang magtune up games bago mag-16. Kahit hindi muna sa NCR. Kahit Pampanga, Batangas outside the NCR makapagtune up game sila, yun ang tatanungin namin sa DOH," said Marcial.

"'Pag simula ng games (itatanong natin kung) pwedeng magpractice dito sa NCR by July 16."

The league has decided to forgo with the traditional march. Instead they will hold a simple ceremony.

"Wala nang parada, nandoon pa rin ang mga governors. May welcoming remarks ako ng kaunti. Simpleng simple lang," said Marcial.

