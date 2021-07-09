AFC Champions League: United City finally bags win at Beijing Guoan's expense

Photo from AFC Champions League Facebook page

United City Football Club finally notched a win in the 2021 AFC Champions League, beating China’s Beijing Guoan, 3-2, late Thursday in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

It was Mark Hartmann who powered the reigning Philippines Football League champions with a brace, while newly naturalized citizen Bienvenido Marañon provided the supporting goal.

It was the first victory ever for a Filipino club in the AFC Champions League.

Despite playing catch up with a 0-2 deficit, United City got a breakthrough when Hartmann was able to slide in a goal past the Chinese keeper in the 59th minute.

Ten minutes later, Hartmann attempted to score on a free kick which was fended by Beijing's keeper. Fortunately, Marañon was in position to kick the ball in for the equalizer.

Hartmann then capped United City's impressive game with another goal in the 80th minute.

With the victory, United City collected four points and moved to third place in Group I. Beijing Guoan fell to the bottom with two points.

