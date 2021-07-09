LIVE BLOG: Phoenix Suns vs Milwaukee Bucks (2021 NBA Finals, Game 2)

Phoenix guard Chris Paul moves the ball against Milwaukee forward Giannis Antetokounmpo in Game 1 of the 2021 NBA Finals on July 6, 2021. Mark J. Rebilas, USA Today Sports, Reuters

Two teams that believe they've got the other right where they want them hope to follow a successful script when the Milwaukee Bucks and host Phoenix Suns duel in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night.

Seeking their first-ever NBA title in their first trip to the Finals in 28 years, the Suns used a fast pace and near-perfect foul shooting as difference-makers in opening the best-of-seven series with a 118-105 victory on Tuesday night.

Like the Suns, the Bucks walked off the Phoenix court following Game 1 with a been-there, done-that vibe. Milwaukee rallied from 1-0 deficits in each of the past two rounds.

One thing to which the Bucks unexpectedly find themselves adjusting is the return of Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The two-time league MVP wasn't necessarily at his best after a two-game absence caused by a hyperextended left knee. He finished with 20 points, which was 12.9 fewer than his average in the eight games immediately prior to sustaining the injury in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Can Phoenix sustain its momentum and go up 2-0? Or will the Bucks go home with series leveled at a game apiece? — With a report from Field Level Media/Reuters