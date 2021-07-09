LIVE BLOG: Phoenix Suns vs Milwaukee Bucks (2021 NBA Finals, Game 2)

Two teams that believe they've got the other right where they want them hope to follow a successful script when the Milwaukee Bucks and host Phoenix Suns duel in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night.
Seeking their first-ever NBA title in their first trip to the Finals in 28 years, the Suns used a fast pace and near-perfect foul shooting as difference-makers in opening the best-of-seven series with a 118-105 victory on Tuesday night.
Like the Suns, the Bucks walked off the Phoenix court following Game 1 with a been-there, done-that vibe. Milwaukee rallied from 1-0 deficits in each of the past two rounds.
One thing to which the Bucks unexpectedly find themselves adjusting is the return of Giannis Antetokounmpo.
The two-time league MVP wasn't necessarily at his best after a two-game absence caused by a hyperextended left knee. He finished with 20 points, which was 12.9 fewer than his average in the eight games immediately prior to sustaining the injury in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals.
Can Phoenix sustain its momentum and go up 2-0? Or will the Bucks go home with series leveled at a game apiece? — With a report from Field Level Media/Reuters
