Maarten Van Garderen (3) and Twan Wiltenburg (22) of Netherlands against Yuki Ishikawa(14) of Japan. Handout photo.

MANILA -- Japan's perfect run in the Volleyball Nations League (VNL) reached 10 matches on Friday night, after a four-set triumph over the Netherlands at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Japan recovered from a slip-up in the third set to take a 25-19, 26-24, 23-25, 25-17 triumph in front of a big crowd of local fans.

They vented their ire against the Netherlands in the fourth set, where Japan led by as much as nine points before completing the win in an hour and 43 minutes. Japan kept their hold of the No. 1 seed ahead of the United States (8-1).

Yuki Ishikawa anchored the victory with 17 points on 14 attacks as the world No. 6 Japan notched its second straight win in the VNL Pasay City leg after a gritty five-setter over China on Tuesday.

Masahiro Sekita facilitated Japan's smooth offense with 25 sets, providing opportunities for Akihiro Yamauchi, Kento Miyaura and Ran Takahashi who contributed 13, 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Banking on a two-day rest, Japan showed fresher legs for a 25-19 win in the opening set before nearly squandering four set points in the ensuing frame for a narrow 26-24 escape made possible by Sekita's ace.

But the world No. 10 Netherlands, which just came off a three-set defeat to Brazil on Thursday, saw a slight opening despite a 0-2 deficit by pulling away from a 19-all deadlock in the fourth set to extend the match.

It was their last stand, however, as Japan regained its bearings in the fourth set.

VNL's top spiker in Nimir Abdel-Aziz struggled anew for just three points as Wouter Ter Maat tallied 21 to carry the fight for the Netherlands, which stayed at No. 8 with a 5-6 card but in a shaky position in front of tailgating Serbia (5-5) and France (4-5).

Only the Top 8 teams from the 16-team VNL will qualify for the final round on July 19 to 24 in Poland.

Earlier, Italy (8-3) and Poland (8-2) caught up with the race leaders with big wins over separate counterparts to move inside the Top 4.

Poland, the world No. 1, clobbered Brazil, 25-23, 22-25, 25-21, 25-21, while world No. 3 Italy blanked Slovenia, 25-13, 25-22, 25-17.