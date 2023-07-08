VNL: Brazil sweeps China

MANILA – Brazil made quick work of China to end its elimination round campaign, 25-19, 25-17, 25-17, at the Volleyball Nations League (VNL) men’s tournament Week 3 on Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The win allowed the former VNL Champions a top-5 spot in the tournament, bagging an 8-4 win-loss record as they enter the 8-team VNL final round from July 19 to 24 in Poland.

The world’s no. 4 ranked team finished with a 2-2 slate in the Manila leg, previously losing against Italy and Poland in the tournament that is organized by the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB), and Volleyball World with Ganten, Gerflor, Mikasa, Mizuno, Senoh, and Stake.com as global sponsors.

The former Olympic champions' other win came in yet another sweep after they defeated the Netherlands on Wednesday.

Felipe Moreira Roque led the Brazilians with a game-high 17 points built on 12 markers, four blocks, and an ace, and helping him was Otavio Henrique Pinto with 11, while Ricardo Lucarelli Souza and Adriano Cavalcante added eight and seven points, respectively, as they sent China to a 2-9 record.

“We have to improve. We have one week to prepare and to practice a lot,” said captain Bruno Mossa Rezende, who had 10 sets. “I think our counter attack has to be better. It's something we didn't do well this week but today was better,” he added.

Brazil started the opening frame with a 13-6 advantage and banked on that blazing start to leave their Chinese counterparts in the dust.

Leading China was Bin Wang with 11 markers, while Jingyin Zhang, the No. 5 best spiker in the world, only had nine in the defeat.

China will be facing Canada to end its VNL campaign in the Manila leg.

