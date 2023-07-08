PBA: Mendoza hopes to get picked by Converge

Jolo Mendoza. PBA Images

Jolo Mendoza likes playing for Converge and hopes to get picked by the FiberXers once he joins the PBA Rookie Draft.

The former Atenean lent his services to the FiberXers in the PBA on Tour, leading Converge to a 104-90 win over Phoenix Friday at the Ynares Sports Arena.

Mendoza knocked down seven treys to finish with a game-high 26 points as the FiberXers evened their record at 4-4 in the preseason.

The former Batang Gilas stalwart disclosed his plan to apply in the Season 48 draft sometime in September.

Mendoza is impressed with the way Converge coach Aldin Ayo runs his system. He welcomes the scenario if the FiberXers decide to use one of their draft picks on him.

"Iba yung philosophies niya eh," he said of the UAAP and NCAA champion coach. "Kaya very thankful ako na na-experience ko yung way of training niya kasi ang dami kong napupulot."

"Having able to play for coach Aldin after going against him in the UAAP for so long (is a good experience," he added.

The feeling is mutual, according to Ayo, but hopes Mendoza would still be available should the FiberXers get their turn to pick.

"Pag umabot siya siguro sa spots namin, we might get him," said the Converge coach.