Gilas Youth set for Women’s U16 Asian Championships

MANILA – Gilas Pilipinas Youth formally introduced its roster for the 2023 FIBA U16 Women’s Asian Championship, which is set for July 10 to 16 in Jordan.

The full roster is as follows:

Arnaldo, Demicah Jaeriel

Canindo, Sophia Anne Dominique

De Jesus, Isabella Rose

De La O, Ariel Star

Fajardo, Ava Camryn

Mercado, Scarlett Montana

Palma, Alyssia Rylee

Nair, Ryan Kelly

Navarro, Naima

Lapasaran, Ma. Christina Aubrey

Sayson, Kimi Shannon Lynn

Smith, Nevaeh Faith

Headed by coach Patrick Aquino, the squad will aim to top Division B in order to be promoted to Division A. A promotion offers a slot in the FIBA U16 Women's Asian Championship in 2025.

The young Filipina hoopers, which are a part of Pool A, are set to face Hong Kong on July 10, Maldives on July 11, and hosts Jordan on July 12.

Pool B meanwhile consists of Iran, Singapore, Guam, and Malaysia.

The top two seeds from each pool will be advancing to the semifinal stage, while the rest will enter the classification phase.

Previously, the Philippines ended their campaign in last year's edition with a third-place finish after a loss in the semifinals against Samoa. They swept the group phase after beating Indonesia, Syria, and Samoa, and defeated Lebanon, 90-68, in the battle for third.

