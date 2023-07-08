Furious finish expected in Bohol 5150

Members of Team Tri Caceres build up for the Sunrise Sprint, a side-event to Bohol 5150. Handout photo.



MANILA -- A competitive closing run is expected to be the deciding factor in the Sun Life 5150 Triathlon, which takes place Sunday in Bohol.

The top seven finishers from last year's event -- including winner Satar Salem, runner-up Jonathan Pagaura and third placer Jailani Lamama -- are all back in the hunt for the 2023 edition of the 1.5 km-swim, 40 km-bike and 10 km run race at the Bellevue Resort beachfront on Panglao Island.

Salem, the team TRI SND Barracuda spearhead, unleashed a strong finishing kick to snare the overall championship in 2:07:40 last year.

Pagaura, from Core Pacific Money Exchange, is tipped to once again be his primary opponent, along with Salem’s teammate Lamama, and Jorry Ycong, Mohammad Hanin Maruhom, Julian Teves and Kristiane Lim.

Joshua Ramos, the winner of last year's Penong 5150, expects to contend for top honors as well.

Celebrities Piolo Pascual and Matteo Guidicelli are also competing in the event sponsored by Sun Life Philippines for the third time as part of its commitment to promote healthy, active lifestyle among Filipinos.

Meanwhile, the Sun Life 5150 and Go for Gold Sunrise Sprint transition will open at 4:30 a.m. at the Bellevue Resort’s beachfront with the centerpiece event rolling start set at 6:20 a.m. to be followed by the Sunrise Sprint’s wave start for all male category at 8 a.m. and the all-female five minutes later.

Held side-by-side with Bohol 5150 is the Go for Gold Sunrise Sprint, a 750m open-water swim, 20km bike ride and a 5km run race for beginners and those making a comeback to the sport or wanting to reach the IRONMAN level in the future.

The Bohol 5150 has drawn over 500 bidders, including age-groupers from 11 countries, while 95 participants will contest the Sunrise Sprint.

For the second straight year, the Bohol 5150 is staged as part of the Sandugo Festival celebrations, a project of the Province of Bohol under Gov. Aris Aumentado.

The Bohol event also serves as the first of three 5150 races for the next three months with the CamSure 5150 making a homecoming of sorts in Bicol after 12 years on Aug. 6 and Dapitan City eager and excited to make its first foray in triathlon on Sept. 10 in Zamboanga del Norte.