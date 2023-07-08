Despite suffering a setback after Gilas Pilipinas guard Scottie Thompson suffered an injury, the team is keeping its heads up high amid the buildup for the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

“It was very important for us first to acknowledge it,” said head coach Chot Reyes on Thompson’s injury in an interview with Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas’ Carlo Pamintuan.

Reyes said as the head coach, it is his and his staff’s duty to set an example on how to handle the situation.

“The negativism enveloping the team is always there, so we made sure to, first as coaches, we had to show the players, not just by our words but by our energy, our presence, and our vibe, that it’s business as usual,” he added.

The 2021-2022 PBA MVP’s injury is a huge blow to the squad as Thompson is one of the lead guards of the team.

But dwelling on the incident will be a tougher battle to face, and Gilas is shifting its focus towards adjustments on Thompson’s absence.

“We acknowledge that Scottie is a very big piece of what we do, but we need to move forward,” said the former TNT coach.

“That’s the first thing, and then we talk about it. We talked about it as a team, and a lot of times, what I’ve learned is when you give players a chance to voice out and air out what they’re thinking and what they’re feeling, it goes a long way toward dissipating that kind of negative energy,” he added.

Reyes praised how the Ginebra star took the situation and helped his squad in moving past his absence.

“A lot of this is about role modeling. If you see the guy who was most affected as staying positive and upbeat as well, then obviously, it affects and infects everybody else,” Reyes said.

“Talk about just being a real leader, I think Scottie has continued to stand up and show his leadership in that sense.”

The timetable for the former Perpetual MVP will be determined when the team returns to the Philippines.

Also aiding the squad is their improved chemistry off the court, which Reyes vouched as something that has grown during their stay in Europe.

“It is by design,” Reyes said. “Aside from spending time thinking and discussing our practice plans, I spend a lot of time in the team development aspect as well. The team spirit, that’s very very important for any team, is increasing by the day."

“I hope we sustain that. We definitely feel it, and it is showing in the kind of intensity that we’re feeling in the practices. Today was our 20th practice, not counting the days that we’ve played, and still, we’ve been able to retain that intensity. We just hope to continue,” he said.