Gilas Pilipinas thwarted Lithuania’s World University Games team, 125-102, on Saturday in Kausas, Lithuania.

Junemar Fajardo showed a strong performance, leading the Filipinos with 28 points, four rebounds, two assists, two steals, and a block as they won their last assignment in their Europe camp.

Following the former San Miguel MVP was Justin Brownlee with 24 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals, and 2 blocks, while Kiefer Ravena added 18 points with six boards.

Down by two points at the end of the first half, the Philippines banked on their defense and limited their opponents to just 10 points in the third frame. In turn, the Filipinos poured in 37 markers in the same quarter to break away from their Lithuanian counterparts.

Gilas’ lead grew to as much as 30 in the final frame, 103-73, in the matchup that was played with 12 minutes each quarter as both teams agreed on.

Leading the Universiade-bound Lithuanian squad was Amas Berucka with 15 points, and Dominykas Stenionis followed suit with 14 of his own.

Gilas Pilipinas is heading back to the Philippines and is scheduled to arrive on July 10.