Thousands join Green Run for a cause at Vermosa

Close to 2,000 elite runners, athletes in training and running enthusiasts participated in the recent Vermosa Green Run at Imus, Cavite, heeding the call to rediscover the outdoors and support a cause.

Vermosa project development manager Moses “MJ” Aragones said a total of 1,800 runners laced up to join the 21K, 10K, 5K and 3K distance categories.

“We were overwhelmed with the response of the running community. We only expected a thousand and we went over our expectations. We’re glad that the community is gradually opening up to events like this in the new normal,” said Vermosa marketing manager Rina Reganit.

The run staged within AyalaLand’s fourth largest estate took place last July 3.

“We hosted the first Green Run here in Vermosa because Vermosa is all about sports and promoting a healthy and active lifestyle... We also support our national athletes by letting them train here. We plan to bring The Green Run to our other estates in the future,” Aragones said

Vermosa is home to the Ayala Vermosa Sports Hub, a state-of-the-art professionally-managed sports facility, for professional and amateur athletes.

Reganit added that part of the Green Run proceeds will go to Haribon Foundation’s Adopt-a-Seedling Program.