Magnolia Chicken Timplados gave Terrafirma a harsh 104-83 beating on Friday in the PBA Philippine Cup at Araneta Coliseum.

Ian Sangalang led the way for the Hotshots with 20 points, while Paul Lee tallied 17 in his return from injury.

It was a wire-to-wire victory for Magnolia, which enjoyed a 38-point lead against the hardluck Dyip midway through the match.

It was Lee's first game after missing most of Magnolia's games this conference.

(More details to follow.)