MANILA -- (UPDATED) Baser Amer nailed another sleeper on Friday as Blackwater stunned Phoenix, 91-89, in the PBA Philippine Cup at Araneta Coliseum.

With the scored tied 89-all, Amer was able to sink a tough jumper with 2 seconds remaining in the clock.

Matthew Wright tried to pull off a miracle for the Fuel Masters with a desperation heave but missed the shot.

It was a heartbreaking loss for Phoenix, which led by 12 points against Blackwater midway in the game.

Renato Ular had another stellar performance for the Bossing with a double-double of 34 points and 10 rebounds.

Amer only had 9 points, but his clutch shot in the final seconds was the most crucial of all as it gave Blackwater its fifth win in six games.

He did a similar play for the Bossing last week when he nailed a step back jumper that stunned the Meralco Bolts, 90-89.

Just like in the Meralco game, Amer struggled in the early part of the match.

But Blackwater coach Angel Vanguardia said he knew he can always count on the Davao City-born point guard.

"I told Baser, 'it's either a backdoor o even if you don't have it, take the shot,'" said the coach.

Jason Perkins led Phoenix with 22 markers, while Tyler Tio had 15.

The Fuel Masters fell to their sixth defeat in eight games.

The scores:

BLACKWATER 91 – Ular 34, Ganuelas-Rosser 16, Amer 9, Suerte 7, McCarthy 5, Taha 5, Melton 5, Torralba 4, Casio 4, Ebona 2, Sena 0

PHOENIX 89 – Perkins 22, Tio 15, Wright 15, Lalata 10, Jazul 8, Anthony 6, Mocon 5, Muyang 4, Rios 2, Garcia 2, Melecio 0, Porter 0, Serrano 0, Pascual 0

Quarters: 16-19, 36-42, 61-66, 91-89