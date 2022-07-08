NCAA: Lyceum takes down San Sebastian in 5 sets

Lyceum of the Philippines University thwarted San Sebastian College-Recoletos in five sets on Friday's Season 97 NCAA women's volleyball.

The Lady Pirates had it 25-27, 25-22, 16-25, 25-18, 15-13 to pick up their fourth win in eight starts.

Johna Dolorito paced Lyceum with 18 points and 12 digs, while Jaja Tulang added 16 points. Jewel Maligmat and Zonxi Dahab added 12 markers each.

San Sebastian, which fell to 5-3, will go up against Colegio de San Juan de Letran on Sunday. The Lady Pirates, meanwhile, will face Jose Rizal University (JRU).

In the other game, JRU eliminated San Beda University via a 3-set victory.

Kia Melgar led JRU to a 25-19, 25-16, 25-19 win, while boosting their chances of a Final 4 appearance.

Melgar finished with 15 points, while Dolly Verzosa tallied 10 points, 7 digs, and 7 excellent receptions.

JRU improved its record to 4-4, while San Beda finished its campaign with a 2-6 slate.