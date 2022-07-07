Rafael Nadal during a press conference announcing he is withdrawing from the men's singles semifinal at the Wimbledon Championships 2022, July 7, 2022. Joe Toth, AELTC handout/EPA-EFE

Rafael Nadal announced Thursday that he was withdrawing from Wimbledon after failing to recover from an abdominal injury, ending his hopes of a calendar Grand Slam.

Semifinal opponent Nick Kyrgios will receive a walkover into Sunday's final, where he will play either top seed and six-time champion Novak Djokovic or Britain's Cameron Norrie.

Nadal, a 22-time Grand Slam champion, struggled with the injury in a grueling five-set win against 11th-seeded American Taylor Fritz on Wednesday.

Spanish sports daily Marca reported on Thursday that Nadal has a "seven-millimeter" tear to his abdomen but had still intended to play.

But the 36-year-old scheduled a press conference at which he confirmed he was withdrawing.

"I have to pull out of the tournament. As everybody saw yesterday I have been suffering with the pain in the abdominal area," he said.

"I have a tear in the muscle."

Nadal, the second seed, was visibly in pain during his match with Fritz and was forced to take a medical time-out in the second set.

But he returned to the court and twice recovered from a set down to win 3-6, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, 7/6 (10) in four hours and 21 minutes.