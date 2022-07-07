The Philippines battle against Singapore in the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Women's Championship in Manila on July 6, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine women's national football team is brimming with confidence heading into their third match of the 2022 AFF Women's Championship -- a showdown against a lower-ranked Malaysian squad.

The Filipinas have won their first two assignments in Group A -- a 1-0 upset of Australia last Monday followed by a 7-0 demolition of Singapore on Wednesday. They currently sit at the top of the group with six points.

"It's a great team performance," said midfielder Jessica Miclat, who was named Player of the Match against Singapore after a tireless performance over 90 minutes. "I think we worked on a lot of things that we weren't able to in the first game."

"It could have been better, but it's definitely an improvement from previous games, and something to build on for the next three games," she added.

Miclat acknowledged that their recent results have boosted the spirits in the Filipinas' camp, but she stressed that there is plenty left to play for in the tournament.

After Malaysia, the Filipinas will play Indonesia on Sunday before wrapping up the group phase against Thailand on Tuesday next week. As it stands, they are on track to qualify to the semifinals.

"I think building off this, [we should] not be complacent," said the midfielder. "Although we won 7-0, we know we still have lots of matches up ahead."

"So just take this win, relish it, but also put it in the back of our minds, and move on to the next game, and get ready for that one," she added.

Kick-off between the Philippines and Malaysia is at 7 p.m. at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium. Tickets are available via SM Tickets as well as at the venue itself, with spectators required to bring proof of full vaccination.

In second place in Group A is Thailand with four points after routing Indonesia, 4-0, then hacking out a 2-2 draw against Australia on Wednesday.

Malaysia has two points after two draws, while Australia -- the pre-tournament favorites -- sits on one point after two matches. Singapore and Indonesia have one point each in Group A.

In Group B, Laos leads the way with four points in two matches, with Myanmar second with three points after a 7-0 rout of Timor Leste in their first match. Cambodia has one point, while Timor Leste has zero.