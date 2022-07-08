Michael Jordan, Devin Booker to grace covers of NBA 2k23

Michael Jordan and Devin Booker are among the biggest names gracing the covers of NBA 2k23 set to be released on September.

No other way to do it for 2️⃣ 3️⃣



Introducing our #NBA2K23 Cover Athlete Michael Jordan



🏀 Michael Jordan Edition

🏆 Championship Edition



Pre-order starting 7/7 pic.twitter.com/f7PuFDib8W — NBA (@NBA) July 5, 2022

NBA all-time great Jordan was first announced to appear on the cover of the hit gaming franchise. Jordan will grace the covers of the NBA 2K23 Michael Jordan Edition and the pilot, limited NBA 2K23 Championship Edition.

The cover is fitting for the all-time NBA great, who sported a number 23 jersey and made it "the most recognizable number in sports," said Alfie Brody, vice president of global marketing strategy for NBA 2K.

On Thursday evening (Friday morning, Manila time) Devin Booker was announced as the game's cover athlete.

The 24-year-old, who has smashed NBA records with the Phoenix Suns, will appear on the Standard Edition and cross-gen Digital Deluxe Edition.

Booker called it a "dream come true," sharing that it was an honor to share the cover with Jordan.

“I’ve been a huge NBA 2K fan since I was a kid, and it’s surreal to finally join the exclusive club of basketball greats who’ve been cover athletes. I’m also honored to share this year’s covers with the iconic Michael Jordan, who changed the game for all players who came after him, as well as two of the all-time WNBA GOATs, Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird, who continue to make a huge impact on the game," Booker said.

Women's basketball legends Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird will appear on the WNBA edition of the hit gaming title.

NBA 2k23 will hit stores on September 9, and will be available on the Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and on PC.