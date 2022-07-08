Japan to host training camp for PH volleyball teams

Philippine National Volleyball Federation President Ramon “Tats” Suzara and his Japan Volleyball Federation counterpart Shunichi Kawai meet at the Maruzen Intec Arena in Osaka. Handout photo

The Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) and Japan Volleyball Federation (JVF) on Friday signed a partnership that will benefit Philippine volleyball.

PNVF President Ramon “Tats” Suzara has met with his counterpart, JVA head Shunichi Kawai, in Osaka which is hosting Week 3 of the Volleyball Nations League (VNL).

“This is a positive development for Philippine volleyball as the JVA committed to support our national team program,” said Suzara, who is serving as a technical delegate in the Osaka VNL.

The collaboration includes the JVA’s support to the Philippine national team program for volleyball and beach volleyball via a training camp in Japan, with the beach volleyball teams training set at the Toyota Center.

The Toyota Center of the Toyota Motor Corp. is Japan's largest all-weather beach volleyball facility that also has two indoor courts at its Kinuura Plant in Hekinan City, Aichi Prefecture.

The partnership also involves the PNVF’s support to the promotion of Japan’s men’s national team competing in the VNL and the conduct of friendly matches or tournaments, including the Japanese national women’s squad.

Japan’s national teams were in town two weeks ago for Week 2 of the men’s and women’s VNL that the PNVF successfully hosted with Quezon City at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.