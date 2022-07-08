Football: Filipinas cruise past Malaysia for 3rd straight win

Sara Eggesvik (25) of the Philippines in action during their match against Malaysia at the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Women’s Championship held at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila on July 8, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines -- A wonder goal by Sara Eggesvik propelled the Philippine women's national football team to a comfortable 4-0 win against Malaysia, Friday evening at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium.

The Filipinas dominated possession en route to a third consecutive triumph in the 2022 AFF Women's Championship. The victory kept them on top of Group A with nine points.

Malaysia, ranked 85th in the world, were resolute defensively in the first half hour as they repeatedly snuffed out the Filipinas' attack.

There were plenty of chances for the hosts early, including in the 15th minute when skipper Tahnai Annis hit the crossbar on a header off a superb cross by Eva Madarang.

The breakthrough came in the 32nd minute, when Eggesvik fired from just inside the halfway line. Malaysia 'keeper Nurul Azurin Mazlan got her fingertips on the ball but she could not maintain control, and replays showed the ball crossed the line.

Plenty of great build-up play for the Philippines throughout the first half but it was this golazo by Eggesvik that gave them the lead. pic.twitter.com/oJ7Vuyrm66 — Camille B. Naredo (@camillenaredo) July 8, 2022

It was the second international goal for the Fil-Norwegian Eggesvik, who subbed in after just ten minutes when starter Kaya Hawkinson figured in a clash of heads with a Malaysian player.

Katrina Guillou made it 2-0 in the 43rd, pouncing on the rebound after Annis' initial strike was deflected by Mazlan. It was a well-deserved goal for the Fil-French player who came close earlier in the match but was repeatedly rebuffed by the Malaysian defense.

Eggesvik was involved in the Filipinas' two goals in the second half, finding Quinley Quezada and Anicka Castañeda for headers in the 48th and 72nd minutes, respectively.