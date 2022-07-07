Alex Eala of the Philippines at the 2022 W60 Madrid tournament. Photo courtesy of Alex Eala on Facebook

MANILA – Alex Eala of the Philippines was knocked out of the W25 Corroios-Seixal tournament in Portugal on Thursday, missing the chance to reach the singles quarterfinals and doubles semifinals.

In the singles second round on Court 3 of Clube Recreativo e Desportivo Brasileiro Rouxinol, Australian wildcard Alexandra Bozovic edged out the 17-year-old Eala with a 1-6, 6-4, 7-5 comeback win.

WTA World No. 337 Eala won the 8-minute opening game after three deuces, and proceeded to take a 5-1 lead following a break of serve.

At 40-30 on serve, the 2021 W15 Manacor and 2022 W25 Chiang Rai champion claimed the first set, 6-1, on her second set point.

WTA World No. 466 Bozovic recovered in the second set, where she broke for a 3-1 lead courtesy of an Eala double fault, and broke again to be at 5-3.

As the Australian was serving for the set, Eala broke serve on her third opportunity. The 23-year-old Bozovic replied with a break, 6-4, to force a deciding set.

The third set was neck-and-neck until Eala broke, 4-3, after Bozovic served a double fault.

The Filipino teen, who overcame Spanish Eva Guerrero Alvarez in three sets in the first round, served for the match at 5-4 but was broken to love.

Bozovic saved two break points and held serve, 6-5, then broke Eala’s serve once more to close things out, 7-5, in 3 hours and 15 minutes.

Eala, a junior grand slam girls’ doubles winner at the 2020 Australian Open and 2021 Roland Garros, teamed up with Lizette Cabrera of Australia for the doubles draw.

After receiving a walkover in the first round, Eala and Cabrera faltered in the quarterfinals against No. 1 seeds Justina Mikulskyte of Lithuania and Hong Yi Cody Wong of Hong Kong, 5-7, 4-6.

Eala and Cabrera, who is of Filipino descent, were broken in the fifth game to trail at 2-3.

They leveled at 4-4 but were broken in the 11th game, causing Mikulskyte and Wong to serve for the set and win it, 7-5.

Eala and Cabrera immediately secured a 3-0 edge in the second set, but Mikulskyte and Wong caught up and advanced to 5-3.

Serving for the match at 5-4, Mikulskyte and Wong saved three break points to clinch victory, 6-4, after 1 hour and 23 minutes.

The W25 Corroios-Seixal, also known as the Seixal Ladies Open, is a $25,000 tilt on the International Tennis Federation Women’s World Tennis Tour.

