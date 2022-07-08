10-man PH delegation all set for World Games

Powerlifter Joyce Gail Reboton carries the Philippine flag ahead of the World Games opening ceremony. With Reboton are (from left) karate coach Okay Arpa, karatkeka Junna Tsukii, chef de mission Patrick “Pato” Gregorio, karate association head Ricky Lim and powerlifting coach Willord Capulong. Handout photo

The Philippine team marched behind the Philippine flag carried by powerlifter Joyce Gail Reboton during the opening ceremony of the World Games 2022 on Friday at the Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama.

Chef de mission Patrick “Pato” Gregorio said the 10-man delegation packed energy and enthusiasm for the games that are played widely all over the world but are not included in the Olympic program.

“Our athletes are ready for the competition and hopefully we’re going to make the podium,” said Gregorio, president of the Philippine Rowing Association.

Heading Team Philippines is Carlo Biado, who clinched the country’s only gold medal so far in the 2017 World Games in Wroclaw, Poland.

Joining Biado and Reboton are billiards ace Rubilen Amit, jiu-jitsu champion Annie Ramirez, karate star Junna Tsukii, muay sensations Philip Delarmino and Leeana Bade and duathlon top bets Marion Kim Mangrobang, John Chicano and Fernando Caseres.

Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) President Rep. Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino expressed high hopes that the athletes could add to the 1 gold, 5 silver and 5 bronze medals that the country has won in the games since Filipino athletes started participating in the games’ debut in 1981 in Santa Clara, California.

“Coming off the Vietnam Southeast Asian Games, our athletes are prepared for the competition,” Tolentino said. “They have tapered down from the Vietnam SEA Games and are now in peak form.”

The Alabama edition of the Games lured 3,600 athletes from 110 countries, including war-torn Ukraine, whose athletes were given a standing ovation as they marched around the stadium during the opening ceremony.