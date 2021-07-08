VisMin Super Cup: Palma embraces leadership role with Kapatagan

Kapatagan's Renz Palma. Handout photo

MANILA, Philippines -- Best known for his athleticism and high-flying dunks, Renz Palma showed a different facet of his game in his first taste of action for Kapatagan in the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup, Wednesday.

Kapatagan saw what was once a 15-point lead trimmed down to one, 52-51, entering the final quarter against Iligan at the Provincial Gymnasium in Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay.

It was Palma who heeded the call of coach Cris Bautista to be more aggressive and take control of the game, and came up with the big plays that restored order for his team.

"Ipinasok ko sa isip ko na first game namin ito, kailangan namin makuha 'yung panalo para ma-boost lahat ng kasama ko," said the University of the East product.

"Para rin makilala 'yung dinadala naming lugar dito na Kapatagan, Lanao del Norte."

Kapatagan had a slim 55-53 lead when Palma put together the most crucial sequence of the game. He scored five straight points -- first an up-and-under layup then a three-pointer -- to push them ahead, 60-53, with just 63 seconds to play.

They ended up claiming a 64-56 win to open the Mindanao Leg on a high note.

"Kini-claim ko 'yung leadership kapag 'yung mga homegrown nagtatanong sa amin na hindi nila alam 'yung play, nagpapaka-leader kami kasi kami 'yung beterano, kami 'yung mas may alam sa itinatakbo ng team," said Palma afterward.

For Bautista, it's a relief to see Palma embrace a leadership role within the team.

"Si Renz actually kahit sa practice 100-percent 'yan. Basta't pinasok mo na 'yan, talagang 100 percent ang ibibigay niya kaya kita mo naman best player of the game," Bautista said.

