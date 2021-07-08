VisMin Cup: Dechos' game-winner lifts Pagadian past Roxas

From Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas Facebook page

Von Lloyd Dechos sank the go-ahead triple to tow Pagadian past Petra Cement-Roxas in overtime, 82-80, in the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup Mindanao Leg at the Provincial Gymnasium in Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay Thursday.

Down by a point in the final minute, homegrown player Dechos drilled a three-pointer from the right corner to put the Explorers in the lead for good.

Pagadian though had four chances to extend its lead, but Keanu Caballero and Jeric Serrano missed all their free throws, setting up one last chance for Roxas.

In the last play of the match, veteran Chito Jaime caught the ball in the corner and launched a desperation three but it rimmed out.

Knotted at 68 with 3.5 ticks left in the fourth period, Vanguard JK Casiño threw a triple from the right wing but to no avail to send the game to an extra period.

"Actually isa sa mga shooters ko si Dechos kaya talagang may green light sa akin 'yon. Basta 'pag na-open talaga, sabi ko sa mga point guard ko i-recognize 'yung mga shooters," said Pagadian head coach Harold Sta. Cruz

Caballero and John Edros Quimado led Pagadian with 12 points apiece in the game plagued by a power shortage, which lasted for 12 minutes, at the 1:57 mark of the second quarter.

Also chipping in 10 markers each were Dechos, Christian Manalo, and Rich Guinitiran.

Veterans Jhong Bondoc and Leo Najorda both delivered 15 points, but the former fouled out of the game with 40.8 ticks left in the fourth frame.

