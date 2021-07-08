VisMin Cup: Clarin picks up first win vs Misamis Oriental

Photo from Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas

Clarin flaunted its deep lineup, frustrating MisOr, 73-63, in the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup Mindanao Leg on Thursday at the Provincial Gymnasium in Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay.

Up by just nine midway through the third period, Sto. Niño unleashed a 13-6 blast to increase their buffer to 16 at the end of the quarter, 50-34.

The lead would rise as high as 21 on a jumper by Marvin Hayes at the 7:06 mark of the fourth frame.

But the Brew Authoritea had one last run in them, uncorking 11 straight points to trim the deficit to just 10, 52-62, with 3:50 left.

However, Clarin was steady down the stretch, exchanging baskets with its rivals to seal the victory.

"Noong naibaba ng MisOr yung lamang sa sampu, sinabi ko lang na tulad ng simula namin na strong kaya dapat hanggang matapos strong pa rin," said Clarin head coach Miguel Borilla Jr.

Leading the balanced attack of Clarin was Carlo Lastimosa with 15 points while Marvin Hayes added 12 markers and six rebounds in just 15 minutes off the bench.

Also breaching double digits for the Sto. Nino were John Wilson and Pamboy Raymundo, with 11 and 10 points, respectively, with the latter also dishing nine assists.

Ronjay Buenafe delivered 13 markers, eight rebounds, six assists, two blocks, and a steal while JR Cawaling got 11 in the losing cause.

FROM THE ARCHIVES