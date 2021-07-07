Tennis: Federer on elimination — ‘My last Wimbledon? I don’t know’

Federer waves to spectators as he walks off the court after losing his quarterfinal match 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-0 to Poland's Hubert Hurkacz at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on July 7, 2021. Paul Childs, Reuters

Roger Federer crashed out of Wimbledon in the quarterfinals at the hands of Poland's Hubert Hurkacz on Wednesday, but insisted he will not be rushed into retirement even with his 40th birthday just 5 weeks away.

Federer, the 20-time Grand Slam title winner, lost 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-0 to a player 15 years his junior.

It was only the 8-time Wimbledon champion's 14th defeat at the tournament in 119 matches and his first straight-sets loss since an opening-round exit against Mario Ancic in 2002.

It was also the first time he had lost a set 6-0 at Wimbledon and just the third time at a Slam.

The other two occasions both came at the French Open -- against Pat Rafter in 1999 and Rafael Nadal in 2008.

"I don't know. I really don't know. I've got to regroup," Federer said when asked if his Wimbledon career was over.

"With everything that comes after Wimbledon, we were always going to sit down and talk about it because clearly now Wimbledon is over. I got to take a few days.

"Just see, OK. What do I need to do to get in better shape so I can be more competitive?"

Those discussions will also centre on his participation in the Olympic Games in Tokyo which start in just over two weeks' time.

Federer is now without a Slam since the 2018 Australian Open but he had two match points to beat Novak Djokovic in the epic 2019 Wimbledon final.

"Clearly there's still a lot of things missing in my game that maybe 10, 15, 20 years ago were very simple and very normal for me to do,' he added ruefully.

Federer had only played eight matches this year before Wimbledon as he recovered from two knee surgeries in 2020.

"Of course, I would like to play it again, but at my age you're just never sure what's around the corner," added Federer.

"I will take my time, not feel rushed by you guys or anybody else. I got to take my time, take the right decision, the one decision I want to take and where I feel most comfortable.

"The team and me were actually very happy I made it as far as the quarters here. That's how it goes. I'll be fine. I have perspective about it, so it's all good."

Former Wimbledon champion Boris Becker, however, has his doubts Federer will play Wimbledon again.

Had he won on Wednesday, Federer would have been the oldest man in over half a century to get to the last four.

"I noticed the mis-hits, awkward looking points from Roger and obviously the last set of course, 6-0," said Becker.

"He would never ever say if there was a niggle, but I don't know if we will ever see the great man again here."

