PSC to hold women's martial arts festival on virtual platform

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine Sports Commission opened its 7th Women's Martial Arts Festival Thursday, with at least 1,700 participants from all over the country expected to join.

The festival runs until the end of the month, with seven different martial arts events featured: judo, karatedo, muay, arnis, pencak silat, taekwondo, and wrestling.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the PSC will hold the festival through virtual platforms.

"The pandemic should not be an obstacle in celebrating the strength of women in the martial arts field," said PSC commissioner Celia Kiram.

Kiram added that the Martial Arts Festival will raise awareness on sports, wellness, fitness and all aspects of life that would empower women and girls to be physically active, safe and productive.

She also hopes that the event will help ward off anxiety, stress, depression and other psychological issues that arose due to the pandemic.

Participants of the event are encouraged to perform in open spaces or well-ventilated rooms and should adhere to health and safety standards implemented by following DOH and IATF Health Standards.

The event is in support of Republic Act No. 9710, also known as the "Magna Carta of Women," which spells out every woman's right to equal participation in sports.