EJ Obiena, Kiyomi Watanabe named PH flag bearers for Tokyo Olympics opening

MANILA, Philippines -- (UPDATED) Pole vaulter EJ Obiena and judoka Kiyomi Watanabe will have the honor of carrying the Philippine flag during the opening ceremonies of the Tokyo Olympics on July 23 at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan.

Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Rep. Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino on Thursday afternoon named the two athletes, both first-time Olympians, as the country's flag-bearers.

"All our 19 athletes are qualified and deserve to be flag-bearers," Tolentino stressed. "They're all qualified."

However, they had to take into consideration the schedule of the athletes, as well as their availability.

Obiena is expected to arrive in Tokyo ahead of the opening ceremonies, and won't compete until July 31. Watanabe, who is Filipino-Japanese, is already in the country and will open her campaign on July 27.

"Lahat naman 'yan, tiningnan natin. Personally, I talked to them, and they thanked me for considering them," Tolentino said. "They did not decline, but sinabi 'yung situation nila."

Early this week, Gymnastics Association of the Philippines (GAP) president Cynthia Carrion explained that Carlos Edriel Yulo will not be the flag-bearer, as he is set to compete in the qualifiers the very next day.

Aside from Obiena and Watanabe, six officials will also march in the Parade of Nations: chef-de-mission Mariano "Nonong" Araneta, Philippine Judo Federation president Dave Carter, boxing coach Nolito Velasco, skateboarding coach Daniel Velasco, Philippine Swimming Inc. president Lani Velasco, and Carrion.

Also competing for the Philippines in the Tokyo Games are: sprinter Kristina Knott; boxers Carlo Paalam, Eumir Marcial, Irish Magno, and Nesthy Petecio; golfers Juvic Pagunsan, Yuka Saso, and Bianca Pagdanganan; rower Cris Nievarez; shooter Jayson Valdez; skateboarder Margielyn Didal; swimmers Luke Gebbie and Remedy Rule; taekwondo jin Kurt Barbosa; and weightlifters Hidilyn Diaz and Elreen Ando.

