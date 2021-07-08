Mike Nieto on South Korea: 'Off the court, bati-bati lahat'

MANILA, Philippines -- Gilas Pilipinas may have beaten South Korea in the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers -- twice -- but their rivalry on-court does not spill over outside of it.

Indeed, Gilas guard Mike Nieto even got a photo taken with some of the players after meeting them at the Quest Hotel after their second game of the qualifiers.

To hear Nieto say it, there was more than one reason that he wanted to have a photo with the South Korean players.

For "Big Mike," the experience showed that all is well between the two teams even after a heated game.

Gilas' 81-78 win over South Korea in their first game marked the first time in eight years that they had beaten their rivals.

Four days later, they repeated the victory, 82-77.

"That also shows na on the court, magkalaban kayo, magkaaway kayo. Sige, magbanggan kayo. Pero off the court, bati-bati lahat, 'di ba," said Nieto.

"It's just on the court na akala nila magkaaway. Pero off the court, bati-bati lahat. Gusto lang namin ipakita sa lahat 'yun kasi ang dami atang nagagalit sa Korea after noong game," he added.