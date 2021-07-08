LOOK: NBA unveils commemorative logo for 75th anniversary

The NBA on Thursday unveiled the commemorative logo for its 75th anniversary.

The new logo is a fresh take on the NBA's trademark Logoman identity that is based on the classic 75th anniversary symbol -- the diamond.

The logo will appear throughout the 2021-22 season on courts and official NBA merchandise, inside arenas and in original broadcast, digital, and social media content.

Additional details regarding the NBA's 75th anniversary season will be shared on an ongoing basis in the coming months.