Cycling national trials to push through on Saturday

The PhilCycling national trials for road is pushing through at the Clark Freeport Zone on Saturday.

The women’s 17.1-km individual time trial (ITT) will kick off the two-day trial — one of the major criteria in selecting national team members — at 8:30 a.m. This will be followed immediately by the men’s 24.6-km ITT.

The men’s and women’s criterium will cap the trials at midday at the Clark Parade Grounds.

Bases Conversion Development Authority (BCDA) president and CEO Vince Dizon and Clark Development Corp. president and CEO retired PBGen. Manuel Gaerlan will join PhilCycling and Philippine Olympic Committee president Rep. Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino in the ceremonial flag off.

The races will be staged under a bubble environment as prescribed by the Central Luzon Regional Task Force, Office of Civil Defense, Department of Health, Philippine National Police, Province of Pampanga and the Department of Tourism.

“Clark will not only be the epicenter of cycling, but of the entire Philippine sports this weekend as we conduct the trials amid strict health and safety protocols,” Tolentino said. “And with these trials, we hope to show everyone that sports is capable of coming back.”

The road races will take place on an out-and-back course — 98.4 kms for women and 147.6 kms for men. A total of 111 cyclists — 98 men and 13 women — are entered in the trials.

The Philippines will be sending riders to the Asian Road Cycling Championships set from August 16 to 23 in Rayong, Thailand.

