AFC Champions League: Kaya FC bows to BG Pathum

Kaya FC-Iloilo came close to forcing a draw against BG Pathum United in the 2021 AFC Champions League but the Thai club was still able to squeeze out a 1-0 victory in their face-off Thursday.

Sarach Yooyen pierced Kaya's defensive wall in the 83rd minute, handing the Pinoy club a heartbreaking defeat.

Kaya's defense underwent a thorough pummeling in the hands of BG Pathum, which registered a total of 30 shots, four of which were on target.

Kaya, on the other hand, had five shots, with three on target including Kenshiro Daniels' attempt following a pass from Jarvey Gayoso.

The shot, however, was fended off by keeper Chatchai Budporn.

Kaya remains winless in five games, while BG Pathum United now has 12 points in Group F.

