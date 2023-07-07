Team Lakay vet Eustaquio aims for another title

Team Lakay's Geje Eustaquio. Handout photo

Team Lakay head coach Mark Sangiao confirmed that former ONE flyweight champion Geje “Gravity” Eustaquio has renewed his contract with ONE Championship and is excited to return to mixed martial arts.

Eustaquio remains the last of Team Lakay’s old guard following the departure of former ONE champions Eduard Folayang, Kevin Belingon, Joshua Pacio, and Honorio Banario.

Sangiao believes that Eustaquio still has plenty left in the tank, and they’re already preparing for another run to the top.

“Soon,” Sangiao said when asked about Eustaquio’s next bout.

“We’re still talking with ONE about it, and I told him to get ready because any time soon, [a fight] might emerge. [But we have] no definite dates yet.”

Compared to his fellow Team Lakay veterans, Eustaquio was actually the one with momentum, having won three of his last four bouts before running into a brick wall in the form of Hu Yong, the man who handed him the first knockout loss of his career last December.

But while getting knocked out – in the Philippines no less – is a hard pill to swallow, Sangiao saw how Eustaquio took it in stride.

And he’s confident that “Gravity” will once again defy the odds and get back to world title relevance.

“While the road may be challenging right now, I have full confidence that Geje will rise above these obstacles and come back stronger than ever,” he said.

“His unyielding spirit and relentless work ethic will pave the way for an incredible comeback, and I am excited to witness him reclaim his spot among the best in the world.”

Seeing younger, hungrier fighters emerge in his weight class might come as a deterrent for Eustaquio and the team, but Sangiao said it’s the other way around – it makes Eustaquio more motivated.

“There are a lot of good fighters in his division right now, and it gives Geje the motivation and reason to train even harder,” he said.

“I can’t pinpoint which is the best matchup for Geje, but what I can assure is that we’re willing to take on all comers in ONE. I hope to see him back there soon.”