PBA Images

San Miguel finally notched a win after five losses by venting its ire on Talk 'N Text, 111-74, on Friday in the PBA on Tour preseason tournament at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

The Beermen, who are still without superstars June Mar Fajardo and CJ Perez, got a huge boost from Marvin Lee, Allyn Bulanadi and Jericho Cruz.

Lee topscored for San Miguel with 22 points while Bulanadi and Cruz had 20 each.

Rodney Brondial, meanwhile, lorded the boards for the Beermen with 13 rebounds to go with his 17 markers.

After a close first quarter, San Miguel stifled TNT while dropping 26 points for a 55-36 halftime advantage.

The Beermen continued with the carnage in the third period and widened the gap to 41 points. The shorthanded Tropang GIGA did not recover after that.

Fred Tungcab's 30-point explosion for TNT went to waste.

But San Miguel's win was marred by an incident between Cruz and Paul Varilla of TNT.

Cruz was caught hitting Varilla with a knee while battle for ball possession in the third quarter. He was called for flagrant foul penalty 2 and was ejected from the game.