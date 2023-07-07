PBA on Tour: Mendoza lifts Converge past Phoenix

From PBA Images

Jolo Mendoza dropped seven booming treys on Friday night as he propelled Converge past Phoenix, 104-90, in the PBA on Tour at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

The former Atenean's explosion led to the FiberXer's fourth win in eight starts during the final stretch of their campaign in the preseason tournament.

Coming off the bench, Mendoza finished with a game-high 26 points, 21 of them coming in the first half.

Mike Nieto added 20 markers, while Kevin Racal had 12.

But it was Mendoza who had the biggest contribution even in the end game when they mounted an 8-0 run for a 94-76 separation with barely five minutes remaining.

Sean Manganti had 15 points for the Fuel Masters, which fell to fifth defeat in eight games.

They also got 11 from Jayvee Mocon.

The Scores:

CONVERGE 104 – Mendoza 26, Nieto 20, Racal 12, Zaldivar 11, Stockton 9, Ambohot 9, Arana 8, Guinto 5, Ebona 2

PHOENIX 90 – Manganti 15, Mocon 11, Muyang 10, Tio 9, Garcia 9, Camacho 9, Jazul 8, Lalata 8, Celda 6, Rangel 3, Alejandro 2, Fetalvero 0, Atienza 0

QUARTERS: 21-26, 49-45, 72-68, 104-90