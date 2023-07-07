Kobe Bryant unveiled as cover athlete for NBA 2k24

Kobe Bryant in the NBA 2k24 Kobe Bryant edition. Courtesy: NBA 2k

NBA great Kobe Bryant was unveiled as the cover athlete of NBA 2k24, set to hit shelves this September, in an apparent homage to his jersey number.

On its Twitter account, NBA 2k announced that there will be two cover versions featuring the late NBA star: the Kobe Bryant Edition and the Black Mamba edition.

Pre-orders will start on Saturday, July 8, Philippine time, with the game hitting shelves on September 8.

Bryant, a five-time NBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist, died in a helicopter crash which killed nine people on board, including his daughter, Gianna.

The incident spurred millions of fans and fellow athletes inside and outside the sport into mourning.