FIBA 3x3: TNT determined to make deep run at Macau Masters

TNT Triple Giga is determined to make the most out of the latest chapter of its FIBA 3x3 journey.

The team will carry the Pasig TNT banner when it competes in the FIBA 3x3 World Tour 2023 Macau Masters on Saturday, hoping to enter the pool phase to have a shot at playing the world's best 3x3 squads.

"The goal is to qualify for the main draw, and then from then on, hopefully, makalagpas nang last na ma-achieve namin. One game at a time. It’s going to be an early exit kapag nalaglag agad, so hopefully hindi masayang ang pinunta namin," TNT head coach Mau Belen said.

Belen is bringing an intact lineup composed of Philippines No. 2 Almond Vosotros, No. 5 Gryann Mendoza, No. 7 Chris Exciminiano, and import Ulrich Odou to the Level 10 tournament where they face Mongolia's Ulaanbaatar MMC Energy and Qatar's Doha Expo.

"I’ve been watching them play for these past few Challengers and Masters. They really have a good team. You counter height with speed, and we [hope to] capitalize on that," Belen said.

The Mongolian side is the ninth-ranked club in the men's pro circuit, represented by a formidable group including world No. 30 Steve Sir, and two of Mongolia's top three 3x3 players Delgernyam Davaasambuu (world No. 36) and Otgonjargal Tsogt (world No. 37).

TNT will need to sweep both squads in order to enter the 12-team pool phase and have an opportunity to make the knockout round.

Among the top seeded teams in Macau are Serbia's Ub Huishan NE, which are the two-time Manila Masters winners, and Latvia's Riga, the 2022 Cebu Masters titlists made up of Olympic gold medalists.

Belen is banking on the team's familiarity in order to put up a fight against established 3x3 pro clubs.

"It’s a very obvious secret for our team success. ‘Yun talaga ‘yung main weapon namin. It’s our togetherness. We just move in one harmony kung kinakailangan," she shared.

"And like any other family, we go through hardships, we go through some struggles, but we stick together, kasi magkakasama kami kapag masaya, when we achieve things, but when things aren’t going so well, that’s where we get our powers and the good results na kinakalabasan."

TNT already had a taste of topnotch 3x3 competition when it placed fourth in the Level 9 Penang Challenger in Malaysia last June, stunning USA's NY Harlem in the quarterfinals before falling short against China's Futian in the semifinals.

Their top four finish earned them a last-minute ticket to compete in the Macau Masters, after FIBA 3x3 decided to take the top four finishers instead of just the top three and apply the rule retroactively even to past events this season.

Playing in the highest level of 3x3 basketball, Belen intends to use their Masters debut as a gauge to see how far they've come from the PBA 3x3 stable.

"For me, and for our team, it’s very important. This is a way for us to test the mettle and to see kung nasaan na tayo. What’s good about 3x3 is it’s just 10 minutes. There’s a lot of ways to win it and a lot of ways to lose it, also," she said.

"Papasok ‘yung dalawang team sa loob ng court, and even if you have a team na fine-favor mo, there are a lot of things that can happen."

