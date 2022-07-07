Will Navarro signs with KBL's Seoul Samsung

Will Navarro is headed to the Korean Basketball League as an Asian import. FIBA.basketball

MANILA, Philippines -- Former Ateneo de Manila University forward Will Navarro is the latest Filipino basketball player to take his act to an overseas league.

Korean media reported on Thursday that Navarro has signed a contract with the Seoul Samsung Thunders of the Korean Basketball League (KBL) via their Asian Player Quota program.

Navarro won three championships with the Blue Eagles and was taken by NorthPort Batang Pier in the special Gilas Pilipinas round of the PBA Season 46 Rookie Draft.

The 6-foot-6 forward joins a Samsung team that compiled a 9-45 record in the previous KBL season. He is expected to report to his new squad after the Philippines' campaign in the 2022 FIBA Asia Cup in Indonesia.

Navarro averaged 4.8 points and 2.3 rebounds per game for Gilas Pilipinas in the first round of the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers, capped by an 11-point outing against India in their game last Sunday.