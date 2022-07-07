Gilas Pilipinas 3X3 team leaned on Almond Vosotros' hot shooting to bring down Indonesia and barge to the main draw of the FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup on Thursday night in Singapore.

Vosotros gunned 5 long-range jumpers to lift Gilas to a 21-15 victory over Indonesia.

Vosotros finished with 11 points while helping Gilas top Group C via a 2-game sweep.

The victory was a follow-up to their 21-19 win over Jordan.

"We're playing for the country so we really tried to do our best," said Vosotros after the game.

Purefoods' Joseph Eriobu scored 8 points for Gilas, even as Samboy de Leon and Lervin Flores chipped in 1 point each.

Gilas will join host team Singapore and Group G ruler China in the main draw.