Sibol announces official roster for Road to Asian Games

MANILA -- Sibol, the national team for esports, announced on Thursday the Philippines' official roster for Dota 2, Hearthstone, League of Legends, and PUBG Mobile in the Road to Asian Games, which will happen later this year.

The Road to Asian Games is the qualifying tournament for the Asian Games, which was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The combine, where passing players were selected for each title, took place on July 1-3.

Letters dated July 4 recommending the rosters were sent to Philippine Esports Organization Management Committee and were later signed, Sibol also announced.

Further details on the Road to Asian Games are yet to be announced by the Asian Electronic Sports Federation.

The following teams will represent the Philippines in the upcoming qualifying tournaments:

DOTA 2

Eljohn Andales of GrindSky

Joel Rivera Pagkatotohan of GrindSky

Charles Lewis De Guzman Delos Santos of GrindSky

John Duyan of Nerdrig

Quirino Gauden Rabino of Nerdrig

Christian Paig of Nedrig

Coach: Mark Angelo Magallanes

HEARTHSTONE

Tyrone Candido

Euneil B. Javiñas

PUBG MOBILE

John Raymart U. Rocello of Cutiepatootie

Ronald Aljheron E. Ginez of Cutiepatootie

Kail Denver Jade V. Riolada of Kalibre45 Ingenium XLV

Airon Christopher Berona of Kalibre45 Ingenium XLV

Abdul Barrientos Barode of Cutiepatootie

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS

Reven Lhi Aloit of WPE Academy

Michael Jay Amorosa Gawala of WPE Academy

James David B. Esteleydes of Hotdog Esports

Jairus Tristan V. Jacobo of Hotdog Esports

Redgee Evan Reyes of Hotdog Esports

Cherv Zildjan B. Dorado of WPE Academy

IESF Tekken, Mobile Legends qualifiers

Separate local qualifiers will also be held for the country's representatives in the International Esports Federation World Championship, as the Philippines eyes to participate in the event later this year in Bali, Indonesia.

Registration for the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang title closes Thursday at 11:59 p.m.

RSG Philippines, Blacklist International, and Omega Esports were directly invited to the qualifier pool for Sibol's Mobile Legends team.

Players who want to play for the country in the Tekken title will have to wait until next week for the registration.