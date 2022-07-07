Sibol announces official roster for Road to Asian Games

MANILA -- Sibol, the national team for esports, announced on Thursday the Philippines' official roster for Dota 2, Hearthstone, League of Legends, and PUBG Mobile in the Road to Asian Games, which will happen later this year.
The Road to Asian Games is the qualifying tournament for the Asian Games, which was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The combine, where passing players were selected for each title, took place on July 1-3.
Letters dated July 4 recommending the rosters were sent to Philippine Esports Organization Management Committee and were later signed, Sibol also announced.
Further details on the Road to Asian Games are yet to be announced by the Asian Electronic Sports Federation.
The following teams will represent the Philippines in the upcoming qualifying tournaments:
DOTA 2
Eljohn Andales of GrindSky
Joel Rivera Pagkatotohan of GrindSky
Charles Lewis De Guzman Delos Santos of GrindSky
John Duyan of Nerdrig
Quirino Gauden Rabino of Nerdrig
Christian Paig of Nedrig
Coach: Mark Angelo Magallanes
HEARTHSTONE
Tyrone Candido
Euneil B. Javiñas
PUBG MOBILE
John Raymart U. Rocello of Cutiepatootie
Ronald Aljheron E. Ginez of Cutiepatootie
Kail Denver Jade V. Riolada of Kalibre45 Ingenium XLV
Airon Christopher Berona of Kalibre45 Ingenium XLV
Abdul Barrientos Barode of Cutiepatootie
LEAGUE OF LEGENDS
Reven Lhi Aloit of WPE Academy
Michael Jay Amorosa Gawala of WPE Academy
James David B. Esteleydes of Hotdog Esports
Jairus Tristan V. Jacobo of Hotdog Esports
Redgee Evan Reyes of Hotdog Esports
Cherv Zildjan B. Dorado of WPE Academy
IESF Tekken, Mobile Legends qualifiers
Separate local qualifiers will also be held for the country's representatives in the International Esports Federation World Championship, as the Philippines eyes to participate in the event later this year in Bali, Indonesia.
Registration for the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang title closes Thursday at 11:59 p.m.
RSG Philippines, Blacklist International, and Omega Esports were directly invited to the qualifier pool for Sibol's Mobile Legends team.
Players who want to play for the country in the Tekken title will have to wait until next week for the registration.