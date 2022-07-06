PVL: La Salle's Erika Santos goes pro, signs with PLDT

Erika Santos (7) will forego her remaining years of eligibility with La Salle. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- De La Salle University's Erika Santos has decided to join the professional ranks.

The PLDT High Speed Hitters on Wednesday announced that they have signed the opposite hitter for the rest of the Premier Volleyball League's 2022 season.

"Let's all welcome Erika to her new home," the team said in its social media accounts.

Santos, 22, played for the Lady Spikers in UAAP Season 81 and Season 84. Her best moment as a Lady Spiker came against Far Eastern University in the second round of Season 84, when she scored nine points off the bench in a straight sets win.

The 5-foot-9 spiker will bolster PLDT's attack that includes Mean Mendrez, Jules Samonte, Jovie Prado, and Fiola Ceballos.

The High Speed Hitters open their campaign in the Invitational Conference on July 12 against the Chery Tiggo Crossovers.