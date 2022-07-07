MANILA – Former Ateneo de Manila University star Jho Maraguinot has found a new home.

This after new volleyball team Akari Power Chargers revealed Maraguinot as its latest acquisition for the upcoming Premier Volleyball League (PVL) tournament.

Maraguinot is the second player to be named in the Power Chargers’ roster after ex-De La Salle University playmaker Michelle Cobb.

“For the goal of seeing her fly high with that beautiful form once again, Akari is 100% committed to working with the Eagle Claw. She has safely landed in her new home,” Akari teased in their social media account.

Maraguinot played for different club teams after leaving Ateneo and the UAAP.

She suited up for the Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors before playing for the Perlas Spikers in the 2021 PVL competition.

Before moving to Akari, Maraguinot last joined the Balipure Purest Water Defenders in the 2022 PVL Open Conference.

Maraguinot participated in the Power Chargers' tryouts held last July 1 and 3 at Pace Academy in Quezon City.

Last May, PVL announced that Akari Lighting & Technology Corporation is joining the league.

Akari started supporting the men's basketball, women's volleyball, and pep squad of Adamson University in 2016. Three years later, they backed the Lady Falcons squad that ruled the PVL Collegiate Conference.

Mozzy Ravena will be the team manager of the Akari squad.